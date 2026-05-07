Ukrainian drones target Russian military logistics facility near Moscow ahead of Victory Day

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Ukrainian drones carried out a large-scale overnight attack across Russia, reportedly striking a key military logistics facility near Moscow just days before the Kremlin’s May 9 Victory Day parade.

Russian monitoring channels and Ukrainian OSINT sources said the drones targeted the Nara production and logistics complex in Naro-Fominsk, southwest of Moscow, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

The facility, spanning up to 200 hectares, is used by Russia’s Defense Ministry to store and distribute military cargo for its armed forces.

The reported strike comes as Moscow increases security measures ahead of Victory Day celebrations, with restrictions including internet shutdowns, airport closures, and heightened controls across the capital.

Russian authorities reported explosions and air defense activity overnight in several regions, including Moscow, Bryansk, Tver, Rostov, Samara, and Tula. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 11 drones were intercepted on approach to the capital and that emergency services were responding at impact sites, without confirming the reported strike on the logistics facility.

Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that air defenses destroyed 347 Ukrainian drones overnight across 20 regions, as well as over occupied Crimea and the Black, Azov, and Caspian seas.

In the Bryansk region, drone strikes reportedly hit two residential buildings, damaging more than 20 apartments and injuring 13 people, including a child, according to regional authorities. In the city of Rzhev in the Tver region, three residential buildings were damaged, leading to the evacuation of 350 residents, including children.

The large-scale attack also disrupted civil aviation across Russia. The federal aviation agency Rosaviatsia imposed temporary restrictions at multiple airports, including Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, as well as airports in Sochi, Kazan, Samara, Krasnodar, and Nizhny Novgorod.

News.Az