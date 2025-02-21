Foreign military attaches visit Azerbaijan Air Force’s aviation repair plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the annual action plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a familiarization visit to the Azerbaijan Air Force’s Aviation Repair Plant was organized for foreign military attachés accredited to the country.

The visit involved 22 military attachés from 17 countries. First, the guests were given a detailed briefing on the Aviation Repair Plant’s history, development stages and current activities, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

It was highlighted that the plant conducts maintenance, repair and modernization of military aircraft.

The plant also employs highly experienced engineers, technicians, and specialists in military aviation.

Following the briefing, the military attachés’ questions were answered.

Then the delegation observed the repair, modernization and other processes within the plant's production premises. The guests expressed satisfaction with seeing the work done at the plant firsthand and commended the technologies used and the professionalism of the specialists.

The participants emphasized the significance of such events in strengthening international military cooperation and exchanging experience, as well as expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for organizing the visit.

