Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov participates at the Caspian Business Forum in New York

On September 25th, policy and business leaders from the United States and the Trans - Caspian corridor countries came together at the Caspian Business Forum New York to discuss the economic and political outlook of the Caspian region.

The forum was organized by Caspian Policy Center in partnership with US Chamber of Commerce and embassies of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan in the US. The opportunities of strengthening the economic development and investment potential of the Trans-Caspian region, large-scale projects implemented in the region and their future perspectives, as well as the strengthening of the business relations between the US and participating states and new partnership opportunities with the US companies were discussed at the forum.

Addressing the first panel of the forum foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov outlined the leading role of Azerbaijan in the region, the energy and transport connectivity projects implemented as a result of the perceptive policy of the state leadership, especially the Southern Gas Corridor, one of the biggest infrastructure projects of the world contributing to the sustainable development and economic growth of the continent. Informing the forum participants about the diversification of the economy in Azerbaijan, as well as the structural reforms have taken in the direction of development of the non-oil sector and stimulation of business environment in the country, the foreign minister invited the business structures to actively benefit from the opportunities in the country. Foreign Minister emphasized that the aggressive policy of Armenia and continuation of the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territories of Azerbaijan undermines the regional security and stability and impedes the comprehensive regional cooperation.

Trans-Caspian Forum initiated by Azerbaijan is annually being organized in the United States since 2016.

