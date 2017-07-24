Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Hungary mull cooperation issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has held a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that 2017 is remarkable for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and added that our peoples enjoy deep historical ties.



Elmar Mammadyarov noted that this visit serves as a preparation to the visit by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev to Hungary in upcoming months and to the next VII meeting of the Joint Economic Commission.



He underlined that strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary create productive ground for the development of comprehensive cooperation and added that there are favorable opportunities for expanding economic and trade relations. He particularly emphasized the fields of transport, agriculture, industry, education, culture and pharmacy.



Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan has been and remains a reliable partner of Europe in the field of energy and added that TANAP and TAP projects are being implemented according to the plan. Speaking about the North-South and East-West transport corridors, Minister E.Mammadyarov noted that Hungarian companies can also benefit from the opportunities provided for by these corridors.



Elmar Mammadyarov informed his counterpart about the current status of the negotiation process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stated that, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the conflict must be resolved solely in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, particularly within the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. He also reiterated that Armenia’s troops must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for the settlement of the conflict, which constitute a serious threat to the regional peace and security.



Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the support by the Government of Hungary for the just position of Azerbaijan on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and firm stance on resolution of the conflict on the basis of the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan is highly appreciated.



Peter Szijjártó expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, stressed the importance of continuation of the spirit of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, especially in the pattern of mutual support.



Peter Szijjártó noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner in Europe's energy security, and highlighted Hungary’s interest in importing Azerbaijan’s gas. He also pointed out that the Agreement on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union is fully supported by the Hungarian Government.



Noting that Hungarian companies are successfully operating in Azerbaijan and Western European partners are competing for the Azerbaijani market, P.Szijjártó particularly touched the sphere of pharmacy. He informed that Hungarian government allocated 200 quotas for Azerbaijani students to study at Hungarian universities.



The sides exchanged views on other aspects of bilateral relations, expansion of legal-treaty framework, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

After the meeting, a joint press conference with the participation of ministers was held.

News.Az

