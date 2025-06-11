Foreign ministers of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia talk Gaza, OIC agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, the Turkish foreign minister held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart to discuss the situation in war-torn Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Hakan Fidan and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud addressed efforts to secure a cease-fire in the Palestinian territory, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The ministers also reviewed preparations for the upcoming meetings focused on the Palestinian issue, including the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that will be hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul on June 21–22.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,821 people and injured 15,535 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

