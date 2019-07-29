Foreign Ministry: Armenia is seeking excuses for not negotiating

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Today, the only culprit in the escalation of tension in the region, and in general the existence of a "front line" between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is Armenia, which has occupied the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions by military means,” said press secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva, in connection with the statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the escalation of tension on the front line, APA reports.

According to her, searching for other perpetrators in this matter means nothing more than self-deception: “After all, the resolutions and decisions of the international community, including the three OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, which are permanent members of the UN Security Council and other international organizations are well known. As long as the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia are present in the internationally recognized territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, unfortunately, the likelihood of such incidents is very high. The only way to prevent such cases is to ensure the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan. Some time ago, the Armenian Foreign Ministry insisted on the unacceptability of “holding negotiations with one hand and opening fire with the other,” however, after this statement, the position of the border checkpoint in the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan was attacked and a soldier of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was wounded.

The representative of the Foreign Ministry noted that the Azerbaijani side will never reconcile with the fact of the occupation of the lands, and the Armenian side should have long understood it: “Only withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan and return of Azerbaijanis displaced from these lands to their homes will lead to a decrease in tensions region, the restoration of sustainable peace, prosperity and well-being.”

News.Az

