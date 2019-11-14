Foreign Ministry comments on the detention of Azerbaijani emigrants in Germany

Foreign Ministry comments on the detention of Azerbaijani emigrants in Germany

"We have information about the detention of Azerbaijani citizens on charges of forging documents and organizing illegal migration in Germany," the spokesperson of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, APA reports.

"Unfortunately, these people, who name themselves "political immigrants," have been detained on suspicion of involvement in the aforementioned activities. There is cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan and Germany and this issue may also be properly considered if requested by Germany," L. Abdullayeva said.

Recall that Azerbaijanis were detained In Germany on charges of forging documents and organizing illegal migration, said Habib Muntazir, living in Germany.

According to him, police searched 13 houses and facilities in Frankfurt, Cologne, Wiesbaden, Koblenz and Dusseldorf: “As a result of the searches, a large number of documents were found, 8 people were detained. These people transported about 20 migrants from Azerbaijan in exchange for 3-10 thousand euros.”

Habib Muntazir noted that he was able to clarify the names of 7 people who were detained by German police:

Elchin Akbarov – worked as a chairman in precinct correctional facilities No 9 and 14 of Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry;

Ilham Hasan – Chairman of European Coordination Center "Musavat" (ECMC);

Mehdi Khalilbayli – political migrant living in Europe, member of Musavat Party, Deputy Chairman of ECC Musavat;

Abdin Javadov – a member of ECC Musavat;

Relative of Mehdi Khalilbayli;

Alovsat Aliyev – Chairman of Legat Integration Center;

Rashad Mammadov- political migrant living in Neuwied city nearby Koblenz of Germany;

Mehdi’s driver Elshan Abdullayev – a political migrant living in Germany, is not a member of “Choose Democratic Azerbaijan”.

News.Az

News.Az