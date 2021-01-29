Foreigners to be able to visit Georgia after getting vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia is easing regulations for international travellers to enter the country as well as for the citizens of Georgia who are returning to the country from abroad, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said.

When coming to Georgia foreign visitors must present at the border a document that proves that he/she underwent a complete course of coronavirus vaccination. Citizens of all foreign countries who are vaccinated will be able to enter Georgia.



As for foreign visitors who are not vaccinated, citizens and residents of the EU, Israel, Switzerland, the USA, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain if they have had a negative PCR test result within the past 72 hours.



Also, on the third day after coming to Georgia, they are obliged to do another PCR test. The self-isolation will not be mandatory for them anymore if they are still negative, Agenda.ge reported.



International flights will resume in Georgia starting February 1 and all airline companies that have already operated or plan to enter the country's aviation market in the future will be able to operate regular flights.

News.Az

