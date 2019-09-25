Former Armenian police chief found dead in Bjni

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former chief of the Armenian Police Department Hayk Harutyunyan found dead in Armenia's Bjni, spokesperson for Armenia's Investigative Committee Naira Harutyunyan said.

She added that the investigation is underway.



Hayk Harutyunyan had been the country's police chief over a period between 2003 and 2008, ARKA recalls.

News.Az

News.Az