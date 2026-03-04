Former Chinese official Song Ping dies at 109

+ ↺ − 16 px

Song Ping, a former senior official of China’s Communist Party and state, has passed away at the age of 109.

Song was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 13th CPC Central Committee and served as a state councilor. He was widely praised as a loyal communist, a seasoned revolutionary, and an outstanding leader of both the Party and the state, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

His death marks the passing of one of China’s long-standing political figures, whose career spanned decades of party and state service.

News.Az