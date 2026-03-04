China’s Chery to launch iCAUR EV brand in South Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese automaker Chery Automobile Co Ltd will launch its new iCAUR electric vehicle brand in South Africa in May, introducing the iCAUR V23 electric SUV as part of its global expansion strategy.

The move marks Chery’s latest push into emerging electric vehicle markets, as Chinese carmakers seek to strengthen their presence outside China. South Africa, the continent’s most developed auto market, has seen relatively low EV adoption so far, but shifting government policy and growing consumer interest are creating new opportunities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Around 21 Chinese car brands are already available in South Africa, with more set to arrive this year. These include BYD’s Denza and Chery Group’s Lepas, intensifying competition in the local market.

Chery said additional details, including pricing for the iCAUR V23, will be announced closer to the vehicle’s official launch in May.

The expansion underscores how Chinese automakers are increasingly targeting Africa as part of broader international growth plans amid stiff competition in established markets.

News.Az