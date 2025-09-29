Former college student detained after stabbing teachers in Russia's Arkhangelsk

Law enforcement in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region detained an 18-year-old suspect accused of stabbing two college employees, the regional branch of the Investigative Committee of Russia (IC RF) announced on September 29.

A criminal case has been opened under charges of attempted murder of two persons with hooligan motives, the committee said via its Telegram channel, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The two injured women were hospitalized following the attack.

According to preliminary reports, the attacker had previously been expelled from the college.

Investigators and police remain at the scene, carrying out inspections to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

