Former F1 boss and TV pundit Jordan dies aged 76

Eddie Jordan, the flamboyant former Formula 1 team owner and television pundit, has died aged 76, News.az reports citing BBC.

The Irishman, who had aggressive prostate cancer, died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A statement from his family said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

"He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

Jordan, who was known across the world for his outspoken, mischievous character, achieved rare success as an independent team owner.

His team, which made its debut in 1991, won four grands prix in its 15 years in the sport and challenged briefly for the drivers' championship in 1999, before suffering declining fortunes and being sold in 2005.

Jordan later became a television pundit, first for BBC Sport and then for Channel 4, where his outspoken views were paired with an ability to break major news stories.

Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion who won Jordan's first grand prix in 1998, told BBC Sport: "Eddie was a huge influence on me and many people in motorsport and around the world. There will never be another like him."

'Charisma, energy and Irish charm'

The statement from his family said: "He was working until the last, having communicated on St Patrick's Day about his ambitions for London Irish Rugby Football Club, of which he had recently become patron. "Eddie and Jordan Grand Prix were known for their rock and roll image, bringing a fun and exciting element to F1, as well as consistently performing above their weight. "Many successful F1 drivers owe their career breaks to Eddie, and world champions including Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill drove for him. "EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. "He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow." Hill said he was "privileged to have won a grand prix" with Jordan, describing him as "gregarious" and "irreverent". He added: "There isn't a single person, in that era and since, that has not been positively impacted in some way by Eddie. "He gave a huge amount to charity. He never stopped, he never wasted a single second of his life and he energised everyone he was near. It's a huge loss." Flamboyant Jordan 'a protagonist of an era of F1' Jordan was known for his flamboyant lifestyle and his many showbiz friends. He also played the drums in a band called Eddie & The Robbers, a nod to his reputation as a colourful businessman. Jordan famously gave Schumacher his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, before the German was poached by the Benetton team for the following race in Italy. After a difficult few years struggling for funds, Jordan landed a major sponsorship deal with the cigarette brand Benson & Hedges for 1996, securing the funds needed to develop into a front-runner. By mid-1998, the team were challenging the top teams, and Jordan's first victory was scored by Hill in a soaking wet 1998 Belgian Grand Prix. German Heinz-Harald Frentzen, who had replaced Hill at Williams for 1997, won two further races after going to Jordan in 1999 and briefly fought for the title. Jordan's final win was by Giancarlo Fisichella at the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix, a victory that was first given to McLaren's Kimi Raikkonen after a chaotic wet race before Jordan appeared to establish that the Italian was the correct winner on results countback. The team was sold to the Russian-Canadian businessman Alex Shnaider in 2005, becoming Midland Racing. It has since been known as Force India, Racing Point and is now Aston Martin. Jordan's last big involvement in F1 was to broker the deal for design legend Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin this year. The two had become friends and Jordan acted as Newey's manager throughout negotiations with various teams after he decided to leave Red Bull. F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said he was "deeply saddened" by Jordan's death, adding: "With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times. "Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. "In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."

