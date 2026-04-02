First Indiana player Jason Drake entering transfer portal

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The Indiana Hoosiers are expected to see their first roster departure of the offseason, with guard Jason Drake reportedly intending to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

According to reports, Drake plans to explore new opportunities after an injury-hit season that kept him sidelined for the entire year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Drake did not appear in a single game during the campaign after suffering a lower-body injury in preseason practice. He remained unavailable throughout the season while the Hoosiers dealt with multiple roster challenges.

Head coach Darian DeVries had previously described Drake as “progressing” in recovery, with hopes he could return late in the season.

The Hoosiers are already preparing for significant changes, with six players graduating and multiple roster spots opening up ahead of the offseason rebuild.

The program also recently missed out on an NCAA Tournament berth, finishing just outside the selection field.

Incoming and returning backcourt names include guards such as Conor Enright and Tayton Conerway, while in-state prospect Trent Sisley is expected to remain with the program.

Before joining Indiana, Drake was a well-traveled guard, previously playing at Drexel Dragons and also spending time at Cleveland State and Butler Community College.

At Drexel, he averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting nearly 40% from three-point range, showing his ability as a perimeter scorer and playmaker.

Drake’s move adds to an active offseason for Indiana as the coaching staff reshapes the roster under DeVries, alongside new executive director of basketball operations Ryan Carr.

The NCAA transfer portal window for Division I basketball opens April 7–21, meaning further movement is expected across college basketball in the coming days.

News.Az