Former Georgian President: Georgia has always supported brotherly Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

“X Global Baku Forum is defined by three main features. These are topic, participants and logistics issues,” former Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili told AzerTaC, News.az reports.

Noting he has attended the forum multiple times, the former president described the event as a great platform for exchanging experience and addressing the challenges the world is facing today.

“Georgia has always supported brotherly Azerbaijan regarding the territorial integrity issue. Azerbaijan is our strategic partner. Armenia is also Georgia’s close neighbor. Georgia spares no effort in ensuring stability in the region. The Minsk format is not an option any more, therefore we should make an effort ourselves. President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts are focused exactly on that,” Margvelashvili said.

News.Az