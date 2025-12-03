Former Lakers center Elden Campbell dies at 57

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Lakers center Elden Campbell, who spent 8½ of his 15 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles team he grew up watching while attending Morningside High, has died at the age of 57, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Former Lakers teammates and friends shared their condolences on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-11 Campbell, who was drafted by the Lakers in the first round out of Clemson in 1990, averaged 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over his career. He won an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, getting his title with a win over the Lakers.

Campbell was known for his seemingly effortless style of play and calm and easy-going demeanor.

Former Laker Byron Scott, who said he knew Campbell’s family because Scott also grew up in Inglewood and went to Morningside, said the news was painful to hear. Scott and Campbell were teammates on the Lakers when Scott returned for his final season back with L.A. in 1996-97.

“I just remember his demeanor. That’s why we nicknamed him ‘Easy E,’ ” Scott told The Times. “He was just so cool, nothing speeding him up. He was going to take his time. He was just easy. He was such a good dude. I loved Easy, man.”

Campbell averaged 14.9 points per game with the Lakers during the 1996-97 season playing alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Campbell’s best season was with the Charlotte Hornets, when he averaged 15.3 points and 9.4 rebounds.

“This one hurt to the bone,” Cedric Ceballos said on Instagram about his former Lakers teammate. “Grew up as kids together.”

Campbell was part of the 2025 SoCal Basketball Hall of Fame Class.

After leaving Clemson, Campbell was viewed as a big man with vast potential who would become a force in the NBA. He never quite lived up to that billing, but he was a good defender and had a nice scoring touch.

“I thought that if he really, really wanted to be good — and that’s the only thing I would say negative about him — is that had the potential to be a great player,” Scott said. “He just wanted to play. He didn’t work out until his contract was up and he got ready to try to get another one. He didn’t put that time in, but he had some skills. He was big and strong and could jump out of the gym. He had that nice little turnaround jump shot. He didn’t want to be great, to be honest with you. He just wanted to play. But what a good guy.”

News.Az