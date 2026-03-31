Messick leads Guardians past Dodgers 4-2

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Parker Messick delivered six scoreless innings as the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Monday, handing the two-time World Series champions their first loss of the season.

The Dodgers entered the game 3-0 after staging comebacks in every matchup of their opening series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, News.Az reports, citing AP.

They nearly mounted another late rally, scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth inning against closer Cade Smith, who also threw two wild pitches.

However, Los Angeles struggled offensively for most of the game. Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman combined to go just 3-for-16. The Dodgers’ only runs came from Betts’ RBI double and Freeman’s RBI groundout in the ninth.

Messick (1-0) limited the Dodgers’ lineup effectively, allowing minimal opportunities while striking out five batters over six innings.

Cleveland took an early 1-0 lead on Steven Kwan’s RBI double into the right-field corner off starting pitcher Roki Sasaki. The Japanese right-hander, making his first start since May 9, lasted four innings, giving up one run on four hits, with four strikeouts and two walks before being pulled after allowing a leadoff single in the fifth.

The Guardians broke the game open in the seventh inning, extending their lead to 4-0. Justin Wrobleski allowed consecutive singles to Austin Hedges, Angel Martinez and Kwan to load the bases. With two outs, pinch-hitter Rhys Hoskins drew a walk to force in a run — marking the first run allowed by the Dodgers’ bullpen this season — before Daniel Schneemann followed with a two-run double.

José Ramírez went 1-for-5 in his 1,614th career game for Cleveland, tying Nap Lajoie for second place on the franchise’s all-time games played list. He is closing in on Terry Turner’s record of 1,619 games and could surpass it during the upcoming home series.

Next, Cleveland is set to send Tanner Bibee (0-0, 5.40 ERA) to the mound on Tuesday against Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA), who is scheduled to make his season debut as a pitcher.

News.Az