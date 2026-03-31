Türkiye chases first World Cup return in 24 years as Kosovo awaits

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Türkiye’s long road back to the World Cup reaches a defining moment on Tuesday, with a single match against Kosovo in Pristina standing between them and a return to football’s biggest stage after 24 years.

The UEFA playoff final at Fadil Vokrri Stadium kicks off at 9:45 p.m. local time, News.Az reports.

One team will advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The other will start over.

For Türkiye, the stakes go beyond qualification. This match represents the end of a drought that has persisted since their third-place finish in 2002, a tournament that shaped the nation’s football identity.

Since then, near-misses and inconsistent campaigns have defined Türkiye’s World Cup history. Now, under coach Vincenzo Montella, there is a sense that the pieces have finally aligned.

Montella has built a team focused on structure, balance, and technical quality. In 30 matches, he has guided Türkiye to 17 wins, creating a disciplined side capable of grinding out results, as seen in their narrow 1-0 semifinal victory over Romania.

Türkiye carry the weight of expectation, representing a football nation eager to reconnect with the World Cup stage. Kosovo, meanwhile, seek a historic first qualification that would transform their place in international football.

If the match is level after 90 minutes, it will go to extra time and potentially penalties, where composure and experience often decide outcomes. Türkiye may hold an edge, but knockout football rarely follows the script.

The winner will advance to Group D alongside the United States, Paraguay, and Australia.

News.Az