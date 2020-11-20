Former Latvian president sends letter to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Latvian President, Co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads as follows:

As decided unanimously during the 17th International Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, I am honored to transmit Your Excellency the following message in my own name, that of my co-chair, Dr. Ismail Serageldin, and that of all the Trustees.

We extend our warmest congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan, to Your Excellency as President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent Azerbaijani territories from over thirty years of foreign occupation, illegal under international law. We congratulate Azerbaijan on the resounding victories that led to the significant steps in restoring its territorial integrity and on your readiness to sign the trilateral treaty with Armenia and the Russian Federation, meant to stabilize the situation and prevent further bloodshed.

We offer our deepest sympathies for the loss of lives that occurred during the recent conflict and wish to convey our especial sympathies for the inhabitants of the historical city of Ganja, innocent civilian victims far removed from the zone of contact. We express out astonishment, shock and dismay at the wanton destruction and vandalism perpetrated by the Armenian population now fleeing the territories that had been occupied. Despite these uncivilized outbursts and their deplorable consequences, we are confident that, under your wise and humane leadership, reconstruction, repatriation and the restoration of peace and prosperity will be high on your country’s agenda.

During this difficult year 2020, we at the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre have been delivering our message to the world community through high-level international web-discussions, publications, and written and on-line declarations. We continue to expand our world-wide outreach at the highest levels of contact and constantly bring the name of Nizami and of Azerbaijan to world attention in a most positive way.

With best wishes from NGIC for Your Excellency’s health and the safety and prosperity of your nation, I remain, Yours in long-standing friendship.

News.Az