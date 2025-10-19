Former Real Madrid player suffered a stroke

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Real Madrid footballer Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke.

This was announced on Instagram by amateur club FC de Rebellen, for which the player recently played, News.Az reports.

The 38-year-old Dutchman reportedly fell ill on October 17 and was rushed to the hospital. He is currently in the hospital, where doctors are providing him with the necessary care.

Drenthe is a product of the Dutch youth system at Feyenoord. During his career, he played for Real Madrid, Everton, and Reading in addition to his hometown club.

News.Az