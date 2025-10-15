Former S. Korean lawmaker Lee Sang-min dies aged 67

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lee Sang-min, chairman of the Daejeon Metropolitan Chapter of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP), died Wednesday,News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

He was 67.

Lee was pronounced dead at a hospital in the central city of Daejeon, 170 kilometers south of Seoul, Wednesday morning after showing symptoms of paralysis at his apartment in the same city at 9:33 a.m., his family and rescue service officials said.

When the 119 rescue service workers arrived at his home, Lee was reportedly in a state of cardiac arrest.

The former five-term lawmaker renowned for his sharp political commentary left the Democratic Party in December 2023 and joined the PPP the following month. He ran unsuccessfully for the National Assembly in the general election in April 2024 and was elected to lead the PPP's Daejeon chapter the next month. Party officials said Lee was battling diabetes.

News.Az