3 killed as crane topples at construction site in India

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At least three workers died at a construction site when a crane toppled over them amid inclement weather in India's northern state of Haryana, a local official confirmed on Friday.

The mishap was reported from the Faridabad area, where a bridge was being constructed to ensure connectivity with the newly-built Noida International Airport in Jewar area of neighboring state Uttar Pradesh, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The incident happened on Thursday evening amid heavy rains. At the construction site, which had turned muddy and slippery, suddenly a huge crane fell on a container inside which a few construction workers were on job. While one worker was rescued, three died instantly.

News.Az