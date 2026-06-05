3 killed as crane topples at construction site in India
Source: BBC
At least three workers died at a construction site when a crane toppled over them amid inclement weather in India's northern state of Haryana, a local official confirmed on Friday.
The mishap was reported from the Faridabad area, where a bridge was being constructed to ensure connectivity with the newly-built Noida International Airport in Jewar area of neighboring state Uttar Pradesh, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
The incident happened on Thursday evening amid heavy rains. At the construction site, which had turned muddy and slippery, suddenly a huge crane fell on a container inside which a few construction workers were on job. While one worker was rescued, three died instantly.
By Faig Mahmudov