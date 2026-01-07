Indian jewellery stocks climb, Titan hits record high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of gold and precious metal jewellery companies in India posted strong gains in morning trade on Wednesday after several firms released their quarterly business updates for the December quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3 FY26) on Tuesday.

Reacting to the robust performance, shares of Titan Company surged as much as 4% to touch an all-time high of ₹4,280 on the NSE, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Senco Gold shares also jumped sharply, rising up to 13.9% to reach an intraday high of ₹368.40. Kalyan Jewellers was trading 1.52% higher at ₹507.75 on the NSE.

Titan, part of the Tata Group, said its jewellery business delivered strong momentum during the quarter, supported by healthy festive demand. The company reported a robust 41% year-on-year growth in its jewellery portfolio in Q3 FY26. Revenue growth was largely driven by a significant increase in average selling prices (ASP), which helped offset relatively flat buyer growth.

Amid elevated gold prices, Tanishq introduced a strong gold exchange offer that helped maintain consumer engagement beyond the traditional festive period.

Distinct consumer patterns were observed across product categories (all brands combined); gold coins nearly doubled in sales vs. Q3FY25, reinforcing their strong investment proposition. The gold (plain) category grew strongly in the late thirties, reflecting a preference for design-led, aesthetic premium. offerings during the wedding and festive season.

Studded jewellery clocked its best performance (yet) for FY26, exhibiting healthy double-digit growth in the mid-twenties and well supported by buyer growth in the sub-segment. The like-for-like growths (secondary) across all jewellery retail formats (combined) were in the low thirties, Titan said in its press release.

Titan Company said that towards the end of the quarter, the company launched ‘beYon’, Titan’s lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, enhancing its portfolio play in the evolving jewellery category.

While the natural diamonds in Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and CaratLane would continue to anchor emotionally significant and milestone-led purchases for customers seeking value and adornment, beYon aspires to address an emerging consumer fashion need for affordable, everyday diamond-studded jewellery that is driven by self-expression and styling.

News.Az