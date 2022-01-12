Former U.S. envoy comments on Armenia’s continued military provocations against Azerbaijan

Former U.S. envoy comments on Armenia’s continued military provocations against Azerbaijan

Former U.S. envoy comments on Armenia’s continued military provocations against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, Mathew Bryza, on Wednesday called for the intensification of talks on the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Despite Azerbaijan’s steps towards establishing peace, Armenia continues committing military provocations. An Azerbaijani soldier was killed as the Armenian armed forces committed another provocation in the direction of Kalbajar district, on the state border between the two countries on Wednesday.

Speaking to News.Az, the former U.S. co-chair of the Minsk Group underscored the need to intensify border demarcation talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“I hope all such incidents will soon end as Armenia and Azerbaijan advance discussions to demarcate their international border,” Bryza added.

News.Az