Forza Horizon 6 reportedly hits internet in massive early leak

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Forza Horizon 6 appears to have been inadvertently leaked ahead of its planned release, reportedly through an unexpected source.

Earlier today, claims emerged that Playground Games had uploaded an unencrypted repository of Forza Horizon 6 files to Steam, exposing thousands of assets totaling around 155 GB of content, News.Az reports, citing Insider Gaming.

Reports began circulating rapidly on social media, particularly within leak-focused and cracking communities, suggesting that users were able to access the files and even run the game shortly after the content became available.

While confirmation remains limited beyond online discussions, it is alleged that Forza Horizon 6 was uploaded to Steam approximately ten days before its release without proper encryption by Playground Games.

On the CrackWatch subreddit, users specifically noted that the full game could be downloaded from unofficial sources, which were referenced in community posts.

Some users reportedly shared screenshots showing the game running, allegedly using files obtained from the leaked build. One user also posted a short video on YouTube displaying a few minutes of gameplay footage.

The situation is unusual but not without precedent. Similar incidents have occurred before, where human error during the upload of pre-release builds led to unintended exposure of game files. The process of preparing builds for preload is complex and can be vulnerable to mistakes in handling encryption and deployment.

A comparable case occurred with Death Stranding 2 in March, when approximately 113 GB of files were reportedly uploaded without proper encryption just days before its release on the platform.

Playground Games has not yet publicly commented on the situation, though inquiries have been made.

For players choosing to wait, Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled for global release on May 19.

News.Az