Four arrested in France over alleged Russian espionage

Four arrested in France over alleged Russian espionage

+ ↺ − 16 px

French authorities have arrested three people, including two Russian nationals, and are investigating a fourth individual on suspicion of colluding with a foreign power, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

The arrests are part of an ongoing espionage investigation involving potential Russian connections, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az