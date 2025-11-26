Yandex metrika counter

Four arrested in France over alleged Russian espionage

  • World
  • Share
Four arrested in France over alleged Russian espionage
Photo: Reuters

French authorities have arrested three people, including two Russian nationals, and are investigating a fourth individual on suspicion of colluding with a foreign power, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

The arrests are part of an ongoing espionage investigation involving potential Russian connections, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      