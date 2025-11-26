Four arrested in France over alleged Russian espionage
Photo: Reuters
French authorities have arrested three people, including two Russian nationals, and are investigating a fourth individual on suspicion of colluding with a foreign power, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.
The arrests are part of an ongoing espionage investigation involving potential Russian connections, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.