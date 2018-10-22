Four brothers of former Armenian MP questioned

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four brothers of ex-MP from ruling Republican Party Arakel Movsisyan (aka Shmays) - Murad, Zarzand, Sahak, and Lyova Movsisyan - are currently being questioned at the RA Special Investigative Service, Spokesperson for the SIS Marina Ohanjanyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am, without giving details on the case.

Earlier it was reported that officers from the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia have detained the four brothers of former MP Arakel Movsisyan, on Monday morning.

Aygek village prefect Varuzhan Abrahamyan confirmed the information that Murad, Zarzand, Sahak, and Lyova Movsisyan were taken into custody.

In June, the NSS conducted a search at Arakel Movsisyan’s house. Subsequently, he was summoned to the NSS where he was questioned. Afterward, he was released on the grounds that he voluntarily handed over weapons and ammunition.

News.Az

News.Az