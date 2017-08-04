Four more shells found in Yerevan house

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four more shells were found in the house in the Yerevan district of Davitashen where an explosion killed one man and seriously wounded another.

The press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said Thursday night that four artillery shells were found in the house - two 120-millimeter artillery shells, one anti-armor shell and one rocket-propelled projectile, all on alert, ARKA reported.

