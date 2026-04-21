Qatar in talks with US, others ahead of Islamabad meeting

Qatar in talks with US, others ahead of Islamabad meeting

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Qatar says it is maintaining contact with all key parties ahead of upcoming talks in Islamabad, as diplomatic efforts continue to push toward a political solution.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that discussions include coordination with the United States and other stakeholders involved in the process, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Doha emphasized that it views mediation as an effective tool, provided it helps parties move closer to dialogue and long-term resolution.

The comments came during a press briefing as preparations continue for the Islamabad talks, which are expected to focus on easing tensions and advancing negotiations.

Qatar has played a recurring role as a mediator in regional and international conflicts, positioning itself as a key diplomatic bridge between opposing sides.

News.Az