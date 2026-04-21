Karren Brady steps down as West Ham vice-chair after 16 years

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Baroness Karren Brady has stepped down as vice-chair of Premier League club West Ham after 16 years, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

The businesswoman, who was appointed in January 2010 by then joint-chairs David Sullivan and David Gold, left on 15 April.

She told The Times, external she made the decision to leave in mid-February, having first started considering it in January.

In a statement, Brady said: "It has been a privilege to work alongside the board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United.

"Together we have achieved remarkable milestones, but the highlight for me will always be lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy - a moment that will stay with me forever. I am deeply grateful for the relationships, challenges and opportunities that have shaped my time at the club."

Brady oversaw West Ham's move from Upton Park to the London Stadium in 2016, beating off competition from Tottenham to secure the tenancy, as well as Declan Rice's £105m transfer to Arsenal.

During this period, the club also achieved European success, reaching the Europa League semi-finals in 2021-22 and winning the 2022-23 Europa Conference League - their first major trophy since 1980.

West Ham have spent 14 consecutive seasons in the Premier League, but are in danger of relegation to the Championship, sitting just two points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham with five matches to play.

Some West Ham supporters have frequently protested against Brady and co-owner Sullivan, including during the 2025-26 season, with on-field performances and dissatisfaction with the stadium among their complaints.

West Ham's joint-chair Daniel Kretinsky alluded to the opposition to Brady as he praised her work at the club.

"Her contribution to West Ham United's growth, such as the long-term contract for the London Stadium, shareholders transition and the British record transfer of Declan Rice, has been absolutely essential and not always fully appreciated," Kretinsky said.

"Karren is also very highly appreciated in the Premier League leadership community and was an excellent representative of our club there."

Joint-chair Sullivan, who previously owned Birmingham City and installed Brady as a managing director in 1993 when she was 23, hailed her as an "exceptional leader" and a "key figure in the club's development".

News.Az