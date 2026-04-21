Pakistan Navy test-fires Taimoor air-launched cruise missile - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan Navy has successfully carried out a live weapons firing of the Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile, an indigenously developed anti-ship weapon system, the military’s media wing announced on Tuesday, describing it as “a powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness.”

“The Air-Launched Cruise Missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutralise enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The development follows the successful test of another indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship missile conducted on April 16.

According to ISPR, the demonstration marks a significant enhancement in national defence capability, further reinforcing the Pakistan Armed Forces’ multi-dimensional coordinated strike posture and conventional operational strength.

“Pakistan Navy stands resolute in its commitment to safeguard the nation's maritime interests and sovereign waters,” the statement added.

It also noted that President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir, as well as other service chiefs, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving this “significant milestone.”

🇵🇰⚡The #Pakistan Navy has successfully test-fired the indigenously developed Taimoor air-launched cruise missile, demonstrating high-precision strike capability against maritime targets.



The launch underscores enhanced operational readiness and strengthens Pakistan’s… pic.twitter.com/H3Ut3KFRIZ — News.Az (@news_az) April 21, 2026

The latest successful trials come after a series of similar achievements by the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force earlier this year.

On January 10, the Pakistan Navy conducted a successful test of a surface-to-air missile during an exercise in the North Arabian Sea, demonstrating both conventional and unmanned capabilities in line with evolving naval warfare requirements.

Earlier, the Pakistan Air Force also successfully carried out a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, which is capable of precisely striking enemy land and sea targets at ranges of up to 600 kilometres.

News.Az