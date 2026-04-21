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Iran Air set to resume domestic flights after 50-day halt

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Iran Air set to resume domestic flights after 50-day halt
Source: Iran Air

Iran Air has announced that it will resume domestic flights starting Wednesday, bringing an end to a 50-day suspension caused by the war, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The first route to return to service will be the Tehran–Mashhad corridor, with return flights scheduled to operate on the same day.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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