Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban school

Four people were hospitalized after a teenager opened fire in a school in Ivanteyevka, in the Moscow region, and threw smoke bombs.

"According to preliminary information, today in one of schools in the Ivanteyevka village, in the Moscow region, a student, born in 2002, threw smoke bombs in a classroom and opened fire from an air gun. Four people have been hospitalized,"  the Interior Ministry’s main department told TASS.

