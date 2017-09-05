Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban school
Four people were hospitalized after a teenager opened fire in a school in Ivanteyevka, in the Moscow region, and threw smoke bombs.
"According to preliminary information, today in one of schools in the Ivanteyevka village, in the Moscow region, a student, born in 2002, threw smoke bombs in a classroom and opened fire from an air gun. Four people have been hospitalized," the Interior Ministry’s main department told TASS.
