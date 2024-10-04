Four years pass since Armenia’s first missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Four years have passed since the first missile strike launched by the Armenian Armed Forces on the city of Ganja during the Second Karabakh War.

On October 4, 2020, at approximately 10 am, a missile fired by Armenian forces struck Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, located far from the immediate combat zone. The attack damaged several private homes and a two-story building. This marked a significant escalation, as it was the first time an area distant from the frontlines was targeted, News.Az reports.The assault resulted in the death of a civilian, Aliyev Tunar Goshgar oglu, and left 32 others injured, including children and elderly residents. The missile strike destroyed residential buildings, historical landmarks, and critical infrastructure, leaving a lasting impact on the city.Over the course of the war, Ganja endured five separate artillery and missile attacks on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17, 2020. These strikes resulted in the deaths of 26 people, with 175 others wounded. Civilian infrastructure, vehicles, and homes were severely damaged.

