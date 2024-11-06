Fox News projects Donald Trump elected as 47th president of the US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President Trump has defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in a stunning victory, delivering him a second term in the White House after a historic election cycle filled with unprecedented twists and turns and two attempts on his life, News.az reports citing Fox News .

Trump will be the first president to serve two nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1892 — and only the second in history.Trump was first elected president in 2016, defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and vowing to "Make America Great Again." He lost re-election to President Biden in 2020 during the global coronavirus pandemic but re-claimed the White House in 2024 after a nearly two-year campaign, vowing to "Make America Great Once Again."

News.Az