Fox News projects Donald Trump elected as 47th president of the US
Former President Trump has defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in a stunning victory, delivering him a second term in the White House after a historic election cycle filled with unprecedented twists and turns and two attempts on his life, News.az reports citing Fox News .Trump will be the first president to serve two nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1892 — and only the second in history.
Trump was first elected president in 2016, defeating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and vowing to "Make America Great Again." He lost re-election to President Biden in 2020 during the global coronavirus pandemic but re-claimed the White House in 2024 after a nearly two-year campaign, vowing to "Make America Great Once Again."