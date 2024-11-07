France considering new sanctions on Israeli settlers

+ ↺ − 16 px

France is considering new sanctions on those supporting the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which are deemed illegal under international law, said Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during his visit to the Palestinian territory on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"France has been a driving force to establish the first sanction regime at the European level targeting individuals or entities, either actors or accomplices of settlement activities", Barrot said after talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah."This regime has been activated two times already and we're working on a third batch of sanctions targeting these activities that again are illegal with respect to international law."Barrot renewed France's commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and warned settlement activities "threaten the political perspective that can ensure durable peace for Israel and Palestine".Before meeting Abbas, Barrot visited the adjacent town of Al-Bireh, where Israeli settlers set fire to 20 cars on Monday, damaging a nearby building.After speaking with residents and local officials at the scene, Barrot noted that the attack took place in a part of the West Bank where the Palestinians were supposed to enjoy both civil and security control under the Oslo Accords of the 1990s."These attacks from extremist and violent settlers are not only completely inexcusable, not only contrary to international law, but they weaken the perspective of a two-state solution," Barrot said.Ramallah and Al-Bireh governor Laila Ghannam expressed outrage that settler attacks were "taking place in full view and hearing of the entire silent international community"."Perhaps today, with the visit of the French foreign minister, there will be a spotlight here," she told AFP.Speaking in Jerusalem earlier Thursday, Barrot said he saw prospects for ending Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon after Donald Trump's re-election, citing the Republican's "wish to see the end of the Middle East's endless wars" as well as recent "tactical successes" for Israel.

News.Az