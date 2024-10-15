France denounces Israel for attacking UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned Israel's attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling it a "clear violation of international law," News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Speaking at the National Assembly, Barrot addressed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, expressing concern over the escalating violence in both Lebanon and Gaza, where the death toll continues to rise due to Israeli military operations.Barrot expressed deep regret over the increasing loss of life and specifically called attention to Israel’s recent attacks on UNIFIL, a peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon.He condemned Israeli actions, saying they represent a clear breach of international law."By attacking UNIFIL, Israel has openly violated international law," Barrot said, denouncing the country’s recent military activities in the region.The French foreign minister also highlighted France's leadership in supporting Lebanon during these times of crisis.Barrot emphasized that France was the first country to organize an international conference in support of Lebanon.He said France has been a driving force in pushing for sanctions against Israeli settlers who are illegally occupying Palestinian lands.UNIFIL reported on Oct. 10 that an Israeli attack had injured two peacekeepers after the Israeli army targeted one of its observation towers.In a subsequent incident on Oct. 13, Israeli forces launched another attack on UNIFIL, this time raiding the peacekeeping mission’s facilities in southern Lebanon.

News.Az