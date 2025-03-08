France, Germany, Italy, and Britain support Arab Gaza reconstruction plan
Photo: AFP
On Saturday, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, and Britain expressed their support for an Arab-backed plan to rebuild Gaza, which is projected to cost $53 billion and aims to prevent the displacement of Palestinians from the enclave.
"The plan shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises - if implemented - swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza," the ministers said in a joint statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The plan, which was drawn up by Egypt and adopted by Arab leaders on Tuesday, has been rejected by Israel and by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has presented his own vision to turn the Gaza Strip into a "Middle East Riviera".
The Egyptian proposal envisages the creation of an administrative committee of independent, professional Palestinian technocrats entrusted with the governance of Gaza after the end of the war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.