France issues new arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad

France has issued a new international arrest warrant for deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, holding him responsible for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Syria’s civil war, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The warrant, signed on July 29, targets Assad for his alleged role in chemical attacks in 2013. These attacks include incidents on August 5 in Adra and Douma, which injured around 450 people, and on August 21 in Eastern Ghouta, where sarin gas reportedly killed over 1,000 individuals, according to U.S. intelligence.

This marks the third arrest warrant issued by French authorities against Assad. Previous warrants addressed the 2012 bombing of a press center in Homs, which killed journalist Marie Colvin and photographer Remi Ochlik, and the 2017 bombing of a civilian area in Deraa.

Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s rule since 1963. A transitional government under President Ahmad Sharaa was formed in January.

News.Az