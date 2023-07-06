France keeps pursuing racial policy towards inhabitants of Martinique: Party representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representative of the Martinique Freedom Party Luke Carols hailed the statements voiced by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev regarding France’s colonial policy during the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

“Finally, the colonial policy of France is on the agenda at the international level. I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev in this regard,” Luke Carols said at an event on the topic “Towards The Complete Elimination of Colonialism” in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He pointed out that France keeps pursuing a racial policy towards the inhabitants of Martinique.

“France created a system of slavery, and the basis of the state strategy is the replacement of our people by the French. They do it in the most disgusting way. Thus, by adding harmful substances to food and underground water sources, they pose a threat to the health of our people. Currently, Martinique is the "leader" in the incidence of prostate cancer. Although France calls it a genetic disease, it is a direct result of the genocide they are carrying out,” Luke Carols added.

News.Az