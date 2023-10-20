France keeps pursuing racist and Islamophobic policy: CAGE director

+ ↺ − 16 px

France keeps pursuing a policy of racism and Islamophobia, said Muhammad Rabbani, managing director of the British independent human rights organization CAGE, News.Az reports.

The practice of blaming Muslims unites left-wing and right-wing political movements in France, Rabbani said at an international conference, themed “Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice”, which is underway in Baku.

“The offspring of Muslims are criminalized in France. France exemplifies a pattern of intentional protest suppression in which they seek to quiet criticism of existing racist and Islamophobic policies. In France, Muslim groups are held accountable for everything. Muslims are accused of a variety of offenses. Their freedom of expression is restricted, and females are not permitted to wear Muslim clothing to school,” he added.

The international conference was organized by the Baku Initiative Group. Officials and representatives from 14 countries, including French overseas territories, the remains of the French colonial empire, as well as Corsica are attending the conference.

