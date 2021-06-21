France lifts final COVID-19 restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

France announced on Monday the final relaxing of restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic, with Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot holding a news conference to discuss the lifts after morning meetings with some top industry professionals of the country, according to BFM TV.

Standing concerts -- as opposed to seated -- will resume as of June 30, with limitations on the size of the crowds, whether indoors or outdoors.

Bachelot said the government had ruled to “reopen standing concerts from June 30 ... with a 75% in indoor establishments, and 100% outdoors.” A health pass -- proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test result -- “will only be required for standing concerts for more than 1,000 expected spectators." This is the situation being upheld at present for shows that are seated. Rapid screening tests will be set up outside certain concerts during the summer season for those who would like to gain admission but do not have a test result in hand.

The minister added another bit of good news for those weary from the pandemic restriction: masks will not be compulsory but recommended at concert venues.

Nightclubs are to reopen as of July 9. The curfew for all of France was lifted last night, with bars, cafes, and nightclubs returning to late closing times as usual.

Both standing concerts and nightclubs have been closed for the past 15 months due to the spread of the coronavirus.

