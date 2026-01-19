France may reject Trump’s Gaza Peace Board invite

+ ↺ − 16 px

France "does not intend to respond favorably" to an invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza "Board of Peace," a source close to President Emmanuel Macron told AFP, New.Az reports.

The board’s charter “goes beyond the sole framework of Gaza,” the source says, adding “it raises major questions, particularly regarding respect for the principles and structure of the United Nations, which under no circumstances can be called into question.”

News.Az