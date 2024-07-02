France, Portugal advance to EURO 2024 quarterfinals

+ ↺ − 16 px

France qualified for the EURO 2024 quarterfinals after beating Belgium 1-0 in a last 16 match in Dusseldorf on Monday.

The French national team broke the deadlock just near the end of the match, as experienced Anderlecht defender Jan Vertonghen's own goal in 85th minute sent Belgium out.France forward Randal Kolo Muani's effort in the box was deflected by Vertonghen before going into Belgium's net.Portugal beat Slovenia 3-0 via a penalty shootout to play against France in the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinals.A heroic performance by Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa at Frankfurt Arena during the penalties sent the Selecao to the last eight in the tournament.Costa saved all three penalties in the shootout taken by Slovenia's Josip Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic.Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva scored during the shootout.In extra time, which was prior to the penalties, Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved Ronaldo's penalty in the 105th minute to encourage his teammates.Ten minutes later, Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko missed a one-on-one chance after Portugal defender Pepe's mistake.But Roberto Martinez's Portugal secured the last eight berth, while Slovenia returned home.The winning team's goalie, Costa, who was named the man of the match, became the first goalkeeper to save three penalties during a EURO shootout.The Portugal vs. France showdown will be held on Friday in Hamburg.

