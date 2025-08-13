France recalls soft cheeses after two suspected listeriosis deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

French authorities have ordered the recall of several varieties of camembert, brie, and other soft cheeses after two people died and several others fell ill from suspected listeriosis infections.

The Health Ministry said dairy company Chavegrand is withdrawing dozens of batches of soft-rind cheeses following a possible link between the illnesses and its products, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Chavegrand, which supplies cheese to major supermarket chains including Leclerc, Carrefour, and Auchan, said an old production line where the suspect cheeses were made has been shut down, and current products on sale are safe.

"We were shocked to hear about these two tragedies and are working hard to ensure our production lines are safe," company spokesman Guillaume Albert told Reuters.

The recalled cheeses, all made from pasteurised cow’s or goat’s milk with a bloomy rind, were sold across France and internationally under various brands until August 9.

Listeriosis, caused by the Listeria bacteria, can trigger flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhoea, and in severe cases, blood and brain infections. It poses the greatest risk to newborns, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Health officials said the infected patients were aged between 34 and 95, and that one of the deceased had underlying health conditions. The first cases were detected in June.

