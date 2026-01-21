France requests NATO exercise in Greenland, ready to join

The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is en route to Davos, Switzerland, where he is expected to use the World Economic Forum to push for the acquisition of Greenland despite European opposition, marking a major strain in transatlantic relations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking in Davos on Tuesday, Macron criticized Trump’s stance, saying Europe “would not give in to bullies or be intimidated,” in response to the U.S. threat of steep tariffs should Europe refuse to hand over Greenland.

NATO leaders have cautioned that Trump’s Greenland plans could destabilize the alliance. The U.S. president has linked the move to his frustration over not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.