France's Senate votes down bill to ban children from attending bullfights

+ ↺ − 16 px

France's Senate has voted to reject a bill aimed at prohibiting children under the age of 16 from attending bullfights, a measure that has sparked intense debate across the country.

In a 237-64 vote, the Senate dominated by the right rejected the legislation that sought to protect children from "traumatic" scenes but enraged aficionados of the centuries-old tradition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. French legislation bans cruelty to animals and bullfighting is outlawed in most of France. However, corrida is allowed in the south in cities such as Bayonne, Nimes and Beziers where it is regarded as a cultural tradition, despite complaints from activists. "Is it acceptable for minors to witness the suffering of a living being, when their understanding of the values of compassion and benevolence is still being formed?" said senator Samantha Cazebonne, who authored the bill."We have a duty to protect their innocence." Another senator, Guillaume Gontard, added: "Adults standing up and applauding blood is an important symbol. And the responsibility of adults is to protect children." But many others spoke in defence of the tradition and some even accused the supporters of the bill of "targeting" bullfighting itself. "Let's respect our identities, let's respect our culture and let parents choose how to pass it on!" said senator Laurent Burgoa. Justice Minister Didier Migaud said the state must not intervene in family matters "at the risk of being paternalistic, or even invasive." Although public opinion favours outlawing bullfighting in France, a bid to ban the practice altogether failed in 2022, with a majority of lawmakers wary of stirring up the southern heartlands. The National Assembly lower house never voted on that bill.Many so-called "bull towns" depend on the shows for tourism and see the culture of bull-breeding and the spectacle -- idolised by authors and artists from Ernest Hemingway to Pablo Picasso -- as part of their way of life. Anti-bullfight activists slammed the rejection of the bill. "Once again, France has missed the opportunity to comply with the recommendations of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, which explicitly recommended banning minors from bullfighting and related spectacles," said Claire Starozinski, president of the Alliance Anticorrida. "The best interests of the child have been sacrificed on the altar of tradition, denial and opportunism." The Union of French Bullfighting Towns (UVTF) praised the move. "The Senate has taken an important step on the road to definitive protection of bullfighting in France," it said in a statement. "The UVTF is grateful to the senators who have upheld the rights of the bullfighting cultural community."

News.Az