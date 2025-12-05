France seeks 3-month Shein website suspension

+ ↺ − 16 px

France is asking a Paris court to suspend Shein’s website for three months after authorities found banned weapons and childlike inappropriate dolls on its marketplace. Shein had disabled third-party listings in France but its main clothing site remains active.

The government cited Article 6.3 of France’s digital economy law to demand proof that Shein complies with legal standards, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Major ISPs, including Bouygues, Free, Orange, and SFR, were also asked to block access. The case reflects broader EU scrutiny of Chinese online retailers under the Digital Services Act.

