France talks about Durov's attitude towards conditions of judicial supervision

Paris prosecutor Laure Becco said on RTL radio that Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was detained in France and released on bail, is fully complying with the terms of judicial supervision, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“He is fully cooperating with the investigation,” the prosecutor responded to whether Durov regularly reports to the police station twice a week under the terms of judicial supervision.Durov was detained on the evening of August 24, when he was leaving a private plane at Le Bourget Airport in France. The businessman arrived in the country from Azerbaijan. He is accused of six offenses, including administering an online platform to make illegal transactions. The businessman was released on bail of €5 million with an obligation to report to the police twice a week. He was prohibited from leaving France. According to the French lawyer, Durov has the right to ask for a softening of judicial supervision.Durov previously refused diplomatic assistance from the Russian Federation and the UAE.

