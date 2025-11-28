France to ban mobile phones in high schools

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday plans to extend the mobile phone ban from middle schools to high schools.

"We removed phones from middle schools. We will likely extend this to high schools next school year," Macron said, speaking to readers of Ebra group newspapers in the commune of Mirecourt, in northeastern Vosges, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He reaffirmed that Education Minister Edouard Geffray “is currently looking into this.”

"It’s the place where you learn, and it’s the place where you interact," Macron underscored, further highlighting the rise in loneliness and mental health issues among young people.

